Mount Zion's Jonathan Oliger is a threat on the soccer, football and baseball fields

"I got to catch two innings and that was the first time I ever caught in my life. It was a little rough, I will be honest. I would not say I am an expert at blocking, I will leave it at that," he said. "Our catcher, Cohen Leach, is a phenomenal athlete behind the plate but he wants to get himself some film of him at other positions to help with him in his recruiting and so I was like 'I'll strap it on for a couple innings and I'll give you some innings in the field.'

"That's my mentality, especially during this fall league. It is a chance to play baseball and given everything that has happened, I will take anything that will get me on the field at this point."

While Oliger's fall is slower than normal, his March and April will now be hectic, possibly more busy than a talented athlete can handle.

"I am happy to have a season at this point but I am a little disappointed on the baseball front. Getting a shortened season after it being cancelled last year really sucks, but I guess at this point a season is better than none," he said. "I have to look at it with some optimism. March and April next year will be extremely busy because I will be playing football and soccer and I will have to be getting my arm in shape for baseball as well. That is one that is a little worrisome to me. Time-wise, I don't know when that is going to happen."