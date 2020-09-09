Mount Zion's Jonathan Oliger is a threat on the soccer, football and baseball fields

DECATUR — Don't ask Mount Zion multi-sport athlete Jonathan Oliger which of his three sports — soccer, football and baseball — is his favorite.
It's a question he gets a lot and it makes a lot of sense: Oliger is the Braves boys soccer season scoring record holder, he has the record for longest field goal in school history and on the mound he is a challenging pitcher.
"The 'favorite question' — that is probably my least favorite question that I get asked," he said. "I really love them all. I've been playing baseball and soccer as long as I can remember so those two will have a special place in my heart but I love football, too, now that I have been kicking. I love playing all of them."
With football and boys soccer moved to the spring by the IHSA, Oliger is grabbing the opportunity to play fall baseball with his Mount Zion teammates in the Millikin Fall Baseball League. Team Red is made up of 13 Braves players and their roster is experienced.
"Usually my fall is super busy, but this year it has been the opposite and my schedule has been really laid back. I have been helping with the junior high baseball team some and then playing in this Millikin League on Sundays," Oliger said. "We have 10 seniors and three juniors and it has been amazing. I love the guys I'm with out there so getting a chance to play with him is great. All of us are willing to wear our masks and all of us are willing to do whatever it takes to have the opportunity to play together."
Oliger pitches and plays shortstop and through his play on the Central State Spikes summer league team out of Tolono and the Millikin league, he has worked on improving his pitching velocity. But even without a blazing fastball, Oliger is a threat on the mound.
"I feel good about how I have pitched and my velocity has jumped recently. I usually love mixing it up so I usually throw anywhere between three and five pitches in an outing," he said. "I've never been a super hard thrower so I've had to figure out how to get outs in other ways whether it is mixing it up or hitting spots and doing whatever it takes to get outs."
After spending some time on the mound in Saturday's game against Team Black which is made up of players from Warrensburg-Latham, Oliger found himself in the unique position of suiting up and catching pitches rather than throwing them.
"I got to catch two innings and that was the first time I ever caught in my life. It was a little rough, I will be honest. I would not say I am an expert at blocking, I will leave it at that," he said. "Our catcher, Cohen Leach, is a phenomenal athlete behind the plate but he wants to get himself some film of him at other positions to help with him in his recruiting and so I was like 'I'll strap it on for a couple innings and I'll give you some innings in the field.'
"That's my mentality, especially during this fall league. It is a chance to play baseball and given everything that has happened, I will take anything that will get me on the field at this point."
While Oliger's fall is slower than normal, his March and April will now be hectic, possibly more busy than a talented athlete can handle.
"I am happy to have a season at this point but I am a little disappointed on the baseball front. Getting a shortened season after it being cancelled last year really sucks, but I guess at this point a season is better than none," he said. "I have to look at it with some optimism. March and April next year will be extremely busy because I will be playing football and soccer and I will have to be getting my arm in shape for baseball as well. That is one that is a little worrisome to me. Time-wise, I don't know when that is going to happen."
Of his three sporting options, Oliger sees football as his most likely athletic endeavor to continue in after graduation. He will balance that decision with his educational goals.
"I'm interested in an engineering degree so finding a school that fits me is my biggest priority right now. I'm trying to balance it out with sports but education right now is the biggest thing for me so I've got to think about the post-college life," he said.
Although the fall league has a casual feel, the desire to win among Team Red and Oliger has not been snuffed out.
"I'm a competitive guy and I love to win, and I think everyone on my team loves to win, so in the back of our minds there is a little bit of having a 6-0 record goal. But at the same time, it's just a chance for us to get out and play," Oliger said. "There is no group I would rather do it with and we get along better than any team I have really been on."
