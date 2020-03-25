Paxton-Buckley-Loda accepted into Illini Prairie Conference

In a unanimous vote of its principals, the Illini Prairie Conference has approved adding Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School to the league beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

“It’s a great fit for our conference in everything: activities, academics, athletics,” Bloomington Central Catholic athletic director Hud Venerable said Wednesday. “Probably half the teams in our conference play PBL in something.”

PBL is leaving the Sangamon Valley Conference. The high school is located in Paxton.

“We’ve always found the competition (from PBL) to be very good,” Venerable said. “It’s a first-class community with great support. We’re really happy to have them.”