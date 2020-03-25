Paxton-Buckley-Loda accepted into Illini Prairie Conference

In a unanimous vote of its principals, the Illini Prairie Conference has approved adding Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School to the league beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
“It’s a great fit for our conference in everything: activities, academics, athletics,” Bloomington Central Catholic athletic director Hud Venerable said Wednesday. “Probably half the teams in our conference play PBL in something.”
PBL is leaving the Sangamon Valley Conference. The high school is located in Paxton.
“We’ve always found the competition (from PBL) to be very good,” Venerable said. “It’s a first-class community with great support. We’re really happy to have them.”
The addition of PBL bumps the Illini Prairie to 11 schools. Other members are Stanford Olympia, Pontiac, Fairbury Prairie Central, Chillicothe IVC, Tolono Unity, Champaign St. Thomas More, St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello and Rantoul.
PBL is especially attractive to the Illini Prairie’s football teams. St. Thomas More has announced it will transition to eight-man football, which opened a hole on league football schedules. For 2020, teams will have to play a non-conference game.
