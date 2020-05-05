Shelbyville assistant principal and athletic director Tony Pullen taking job at Effingham

One of the things Pullen is most proud of that he did in his tenure was revamp the Shelbyville Hall of Fame, which continues to this day.

“The hall of fame dated back to early 80s and there was nothing before that,” said Pullen. “We developed a hall of fame committee to look at past individuals and what criteria should be to make the hall of fame. We started with Herman Wortman, who graduated in the 1920’s and we had the initial banquet with the revamped hall of fame and had 160 families and each member or family member received a plaque."

The student-athletes are inducted in the fall or winter after graduating depending on their schedules at a football or basketball game and their names and accomplishments go on the touch screen in the hallway just outside of the gym. The list is also available online.

Pullen spent the summer going through yearbooks and scanning photos and talking to the hall of fame members or families of the hall of fame members.

“It wasn’t just me,” said Pullen. “The committee includes retired coaches, community members that have been around Shelbyville athletics. It was a proud moment for me.”