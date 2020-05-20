Shelbyville's Colten Reed to continue baseball career at Eureka College after MacMurray announced closing

SHELBYVILLE — “I always wanted to pitch at the college level,” said Shelbyville senior Colton Reed. “I thought I could, but didn’t know if I would. People pushed me and I finally achieved it.”
It almost didn’t happen which caused a lot of stress for Reed, the son of Scott and Dena Reed.
“I originally committed to MacMurray College (a Division III school in Jacksonville) in the winter, but then they announced they were closing,” said Reed. “It was definitely pretty hard. I had not talked to anyone else. I was hoping to have a good year this spring and hope that another college would see me, but that didn’t happen (COVID-19). It was a struggle and very stressful.”
After Reed contacted a few coaches that were interested, he said it made it a lot easier and eventually he had it narrowed down to three schools: Illinois College (Jacksonville), Greenville University (Greenville) and Eureka, all Division III schools.
Reed, a left-handed pitcher, will continue his baseball career at Division III Eureka, a school of 567 students that competes in the nine-team St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC).
“I like the distance (108 miles or two hours),” said Reed. “It is not too far that I can’t come home, but it is also not close enough to come home on weekends. I already knew some people that go there and some that will be going there.”
Reed, who didn’t get to visit any schools due to the pandemic, has talked to the Eureka coaches (head coach is Jerry Rashid) and they are hoping he can be a starting pitcher.
The Red Devils finished 5-9 this year before the season ended and were 16-20 in 2019 which was the most wins since the 2010 season. Rashid will be in his fourth season for the Red Devils after a tremendously successful 39-year high school coaching career at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central. Eureka has just two left-handed pitchers.
“They are looking for a left-handed starter,” said Reed, who was 8-1 (led the JG-TC area) as a junior on a team coached by Sam Mehl that went 21-12 and reached the Class 2A regional championship game at Pana where they lost to Carlinville, 13-5.
Reed had talked to Shelbyville grad Torre Koontz (will be a senior and plays softball) about Eureka, and his friend Trevor Wingard (Meridian) is also going to play baseball for Eureka.
Reed has played baseball since he was five and started pitching when he was in junior high. He has also played for the Shelby County American Legion team since the summer before his freshman year.
“I have dreamed about playing college, but it wasn’t until after my junior year that I realized if I worked hard enough I could get there."
The first team all-Central Illinois Conference player also played in a fall league in Taylorville.
“It helped me stay in shape with throwing, “said Reed, who plans to major in criminal justice and was an honor roll student at Shelbyville.
“I definitely thank my mom and dad and my grandparents (Dave and Brenda Reed and Lacy and Sandi Beck) and every coach I have had,” said Reed when asked who has helped him be the person and pitcher he is today.
His advice to others wanting to play college baseball is, “keep pushing towards your dream. If you work hard you can achieve it.”
