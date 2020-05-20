Shelbyville's Colten Reed to continue baseball career at Eureka College after MacMurray announced closing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHELBYVILLE — “I always wanted to pitch at the college level,” said Shelbyville senior Colton Reed. “I thought I could, but didn’t know if I would. People pushed me and I finally achieved it.”

It almost didn’t happen which caused a lot of stress for Reed, the son of Scott and Dena Reed.

“I originally committed to MacMurray College (a Division III school in Jacksonville) in the winter, but then they announced they were closing,” said Reed. “It was definitely pretty hard. I had not talked to anyone else. I was hoping to have a good year this spring and hope that another college would see me, but that didn’t happen (COVID-19). It was a struggle and very stressful.”

After Reed contacted a few coaches that were interested, he said it made it a lot easier and eventually he had it narrowed down to three schools: Illinois College (Jacksonville), Greenville University (Greenville) and Eureka, all Division III schools.

Reed, a left-handed pitcher, will continue his baseball career at Division III Eureka, a school of 567 students that competes in the nine-team St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC).