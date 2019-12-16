AREA BOYS SOCCER COACH OF THE YEAR: Monticello coach Dan Burkybile had the Sages regional champions again

Q: What are your standout moments from the season?

Burkybile: "There are two moments that I remember the most. We do a mid-season tournament (the Cornjerker Classic) in Hoopeston and I think a defining moment for us for me was beating Hoopeston, who was undefeated at that point. It was just a complete effort. (Goalkeeper) Rye Johnson made a save that was just tremendous, Ethan Brakke scored a big goal for us and Ian Cherry, who just picked up soccer this year, was in as a quick sub and he scored the game-winning goal. All around we had contributions from everyone.

The other moment was that we were down 3-0 in the regional semifinal against Warrensburg and we had 17 minutes left to get those three goals to tie and we did it to take it to overtime."

Q: You are losing a strong group of seniors. What did they mean to the program?

Burkybile: "They are all great kids. Andrew Ellison, Sam Haugen and Ethan O'Linc, those core three guys, have always been that core since their freshmen year and they are great teammates and great friends. To see them mature and take on the roles that they did made me proud. Tristan Fox works so hard and does everything you ask of him. Rye has been our goalkeeper for four years and he has come a long way."