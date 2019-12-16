AREA BOYS SOCCER COACH OF THE YEAR: Monticello coach Dan Burkybile had the Sages regional champions again

MONTICELLO — The Monticello boys soccer team turned things around in 2019, improving from a 9-11-1 record in 2018 to a 20-3-1 record. Coach Dan Burkybile also guided the Sages to their first regional championship since 2014, making him the H&R Area Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.
Question: What were the keys to the turnaround this season?
Burkybile: "I was really impressed with how the team played together and they were having a ball. As a coach, seeing the guys having fun playing soccer together and really day by day showing up and having fun was a key to the season. We kept stringing out wins and took it a game at a time and had a good year. We had 114 goals this year and we had several players with 10-plus goals (38 goals from Andrew Ellison, 19 from Dylan Ginalick, 18 from Sam Haugen and 13 from Jake Edmondson) and to be able to spread it around and play together, that was key for us."
Q: It was the program's first regional championship in a while. What did that mean to the team?
Burkybile: "It's a nice stamp on the season to beat Bloomington Cornerstone, who beat us the year prior, and that was a nice victory. Beating Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth the game before (in the semifinals) was really tough. We had a good run and, as a program, we had regional championships my first two years (2013 and 2014) and then we had a drop-off. Now we have reestablished that and I hope we can sustain that."
Q: What are your standout moments from the season?
Burkybile: "There are two moments that I remember the most. We do a mid-season tournament (the Cornjerker Classic) in Hoopeston and I think a defining moment for us for me was beating Hoopeston, who was undefeated at that point. It was just a complete effort. (Goalkeeper) Rye Johnson made a save that was just tremendous, Ethan Brakke scored a big goal for us and Ian Cherry, who just picked up soccer this year, was in as a quick sub and he scored the game-winning goal. All around we had contributions from everyone.
The other moment was that we were down 3-0 in the regional semifinal against Warrensburg and we had 17 minutes left to get those three goals to tie and we did it to take it to overtime."
Q: You are losing a strong group of seniors. What did they mean to the program?
Burkybile: "They are all great kids. Andrew Ellison, Sam Haugen and Ethan O'Linc, those core three guys, have always been that core since their freshmen year and they are great teammates and great friends. To see them mature and take on the roles that they did made me proud. Tristan Fox works so hard and does everything you ask of him. Rye has been our goalkeeper for four years and he has come a long way."
Q: How do you see next year's team looking?
Burkybile: "Next year will be a new mixture for us. We will need to replace nearly our entire defensive back line. We have our core of midfielders (Jake Edmondson, Ethan Brakke and Dylan Ginalick), and so that's encouraging, because those guys are solid. It will be a mixture with experience and youth and we may struggle a bit early, but I think we can compete again next year."
PHOTOS: Monticello top Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at the Class 1A regional semifinal
