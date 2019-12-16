AREA SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: St. Teresa's Edgar Onate set a new standard for scoring in Central Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Over my years I would say my biggest level of improvement has been my confidence on the field," Onate said. "Freshman year I would think I should pass the ball when I was getting close to the goal or I should look for more opportunities for the players with more experience. As the years went on, I had more confidence in my ability to shoot the ball and take on players."

A large graduating senior class from last year's team put Onate in a more vocal leader role this season.

"In terms of me being a leader on the field, this year was definitely better," Onate said. "As a senior, I had a lot more weight to carry. I think as a team we improved and got better and for me it was always about getting more goals so that the team could succeed in the end."

Playing soccer on the collegiate level is something Onate is still working out. He wants to play but his major of interest -- aerospace engineering -- makes it a challenging choice.

"I have not decided on a college and it is going to be a difficult decision. I want to continue but it depends because the schools I am applying to for my major, some of them don't have soccer programs," he said. "It's possible that my soccer career might be over. I'm going to play for fun but I might be done competitively."