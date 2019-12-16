AREA SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: St. Teresa's Edgar Onate set a new standard for scoring in Central Illinois

DECATUR — Edgar Onate is a soccer player the caliber of which Central Illinois had never seen before.
As a freshman, Onate scored 21 goals for St. Teresa and by his sophomore year he had doubled that number to 42.
The numbers kept getting higher. He scored 50 goals as a junior and led the Bulldogs to a Class 1A third-place state finish, the highest finish for an H&R-area boys soccer team.
For his senior season, Onate pulled out all the stops, scoring 62 goals, and earning a place in the IHSA soccer record books. His 175 career goals place him second all-time and just two goals behind Crete-Monee's Carlos Posada's record of 177 career scores.
This 2019 campaign of 62 goals was good enough to tie him for the seventh most ever in a season in the IHSA record books. Onate is the the H&R Area Soccer Player of the Year for the third straight season.
"I'm very pleased, not only as an individual but as a team every year there was progress in the team with our unity," Onate said. "Everything I have done, none of that was possible without my teammates each year and the coaching staff. Also, the support from my parents and the parents of the players made it all possible."
As Onate's views his high school soccer career as a completed work, it would have been impossible for him to predict it in ninth grade.
"It was unimaginable as a freshman," Onate said. "I didn't really know if our team was going to get better after freshman year. I didn't know who was coming and what was going to happen. I didn't really think anything over 100 goals was possible for me.
"After my junior year, I realized I was past 100 and so for my senior year I decided I had to go as hard as I can. That's what I tried to do this year."
Few defense were able to stop Onate, even though they knew the key to victory was to limit him. As a senior, he had 12 games with three or more goals and four game with five or more. His seven-goal performance against Eisenhower his season was the top scoring game of his career.
"Over my years I would say my biggest level of improvement has been my confidence on the field," Onate said. "Freshman year I would think I should pass the ball when I was getting close to the goal or I should look for more opportunities for the players with more experience. As the years went on, I had more confidence in my ability to shoot the ball and take on players."
A large graduating senior class from last year's team put Onate in a more vocal leader role this season.
"In terms of me being a leader on the field, this year was definitely better," Onate said. "As a senior, I had a lot more weight to carry. I think as a team we improved and got better and for me it was always about getting more goals so that the team could succeed in the end."
Playing soccer on the collegiate level is something Onate is still working out. He wants to play but his major of interest -- aerospace engineering -- makes it a challenging choice.
"I have not decided on a college and it is going to be a difficult decision. I want to continue but it depends because the schools I am applying to for my major, some of them don't have soccer programs," he said. "It's possible that my soccer career might be over. I'm going to play for fun but I might be done competitively."
The trip is often more memorable than the destination itself, and when Onate thinks back to the Bulldogs' trip to the Class 1A state tournament last season a moment leading up to it stands out.
"Whenever I'm asked about my favorite moment of that season, my favorite moment wasn't being at state. It was making it to state after the super-sectional game," Onate said. "It was a 2-0 win and Luichi Caceres scored the first goal and I scored the second, and as soon as that happened it was emotions everywhere and we were all so happy. There were tears of joy and the bus ride home was the most amazing unified thing that I have ever experienced in my life.
"It will always hold a special place for me. Even though we didn't win, just the entire experience of getting to state was amazing."
