 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abingdon-Avon exerts defensive dominance to doom Canton 4-0

  • 0

Abingdon-Avon sent Canton home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 4-0 decision in Illinois boys soccer action on September 28.

In recent action on September 24, Canton faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Abingdon-Avon took on Tolono Unity on September 17 at Tolono Unity High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News