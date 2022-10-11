Abracadabra: Raymond Lincolnwood makes Vandalia's offense disappear 6-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Raymond Lincolnwood stopped Vandalia to the tune of a 6-0 shutout on October 11 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.