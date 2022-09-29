Abracadabra: Staunton makes Pana's offense disappear 10-0

No worries, Staunton's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 10-0 shutout of Pana in Illinois boys soccer action on September 29.
Last season, Staunton and Pana faced off on September 30, 2021 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 24, Pana faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Staunton took on Virden North Mac on September 22 at Virden North Mac High School. Click here for a recap
