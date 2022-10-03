 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alton Mississippi Valley Christian flexes stout defense to thwart Champaign Academy 7-0

Alton Mississippi Valley Christian's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Champaign Academy 7-0 at Champaign Academy High on October 3 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 27, Champaign Academy faced off against Chicago Gage Park and Champaign Academy took on Alton Mississippi Valley Christian on September 22 at Alton Mississippi Valley Christian. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

