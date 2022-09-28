Argenta-Oreana blanks Taylorville 5-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Taylorville as it was blanked 5-0 by Argenta-Oreana for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 28.
Last season, Argenta-Oreana and Taylorville faced off on September 4, 2021 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 22, Taylorville faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Argenta-Oreana took on Danville on September 22 at Danville High School. Click here for a recap
