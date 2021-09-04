Argenta-Oreana paints near-perfect picture in win over Taylorville 6-1

Argenta-Oreana's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Taylorville 6-1 at Taylorville High on September 4 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Defense ruled the first half as the Bombers and the Tornadoes were both scoreless.

