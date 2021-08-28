 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Argenta-Oreana pushes the mute button on Tolono Unity 8-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Argenta-Oreana unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Tolono Unity in an 8-0 shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on August 28.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Flaten on Football — Week 1 high school football schedule rundown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News