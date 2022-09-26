 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Argenta-Oreana sinks Decatur Eisenhower with solid showing 3-1

  • 0

Argenta-Oreana put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Decatur Eisenhower in a 3-1 decision during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

In recent action on September 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Normal University and Argenta-Oreana took on Danville on September 22 at Danville High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News