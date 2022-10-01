Beardstown and Mt. Pulaski duel to a tie 0-0

The fight was tight betwen Beardstown and Mt. Pulaski but it reached an impasse resulting in a 0-0 draw on October 1 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 24, Mt Pulaski faced off against Virden North Mac and Beardstown took on Virden North Mac on September 26 at Beardstown High School. For a full recap, click here.
