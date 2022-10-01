Beardstown and Mt. Pulaski duel to a tie 0-0

The fight was tight betwen Beardstown and Mt. Pulaski but it reached an impasse resulting in a 0-0 draw on October 1 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

