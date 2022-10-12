Beardstown exhales after close call with Pleasant Plains 2-1

Yes, Beardstown looked relaxed while edging Pleasant Plains, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on October 12.
Beardstown opened with a 1-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first half.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the second half.
Last season, Beardstown and Pleasant Plains squared off with September 7, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 3, Pleasant Plains faced off against Athens and Beardstown took on Springfield Lutheran on October 3 at Beardstown High School. For more, click here.
