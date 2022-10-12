 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beardstown exhales after close call with Pleasant Plains 2-1

  • 0

Yes, Beardstown looked relaxed while edging Pleasant Plains, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on October 12.

Beardstown opened with a 1-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the second half.

Last season, Beardstown and Pleasant Plains squared off with September 7, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on October 3, Pleasant Plains faced off against Athens and Beardstown took on Springfield Lutheran on October 3 at Beardstown High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News