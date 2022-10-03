Beardstown flexes defensive muscle to keep Springfield Lutheran off the scoreboard 2-0

Beardstown corralled Springfield Lutheran's offense and never let go to fuel a 2-0 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 3.

Defense ruled the first half as Beardstown and Springfield Lutheran were both scoreless.

The Tigers held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final half.

