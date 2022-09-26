Beardstown tells Virden North Mac "No Soup For You" in shutout 5-0

Beardstown's defense was a brick wall that stopped Virden North Mac cold, resulting in a 5-0 victory on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Beardstown roared in front of Virden North Mac 1-0 to begin the second half.
The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong second-half kick, outpointing the Panthers 4-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on September 16, Beardstown faced off against Springfield and Virden North Mac took on Greenville on September 20 at Virden North Mac High School. Click here for a recap
