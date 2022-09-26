Beardstown tells Virden North Mac "No Soup For You" in shutout 5-0

Beardstown's defense was a brick wall that stopped Virden North Mac cold, resulting in a 5-0 victory on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Beardstown roared in front of Virden North Mac 1-0 to begin the second half.

The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong second-half kick, outpointing the Panthers 4-0 in the last stanza.

