Blank check: Springfield Lutheran writes off Macon Meridian with nothing but zeroes 8-0

Springfield Lutheran's defense was a brick wall that stopped Macon Meridian cold, resulting in an 8-0 victory during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Macon Meridian faced off on October 7, 2021 at Macon Meridian High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on October 1, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Springfield Southeast in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.

