Blank check: Springfield Southeast writes off Springfield Lutheran with nothing but zeroes 2-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Springfield Southeast bottled Springfield Lutheran 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
The first half gave Springfield Southeast a 2-0 lead over Springfield Lutheran.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final half, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Springfield Southeast squared off with October 2, 2021 at Springfield Lutheran High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 24, Springfield Southeast squared off with Decatur St Teresa in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.