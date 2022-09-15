Blank check: Springfield writes off Bloomington with nothing but zeroes 7-0

Springfield sent Bloomington home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 7-0 decision for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 15.
In recent action on September 3, Bloomington faced off against Champaign Centennial and Springfield took on Quincy Notre Dame on September 8 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.
