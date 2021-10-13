Blank check: Williamsville writes off Springfield Lutheran 3-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Williamsville stuffed Springfield Lutheran 3-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 13.
The first half gave Williamsville a 3-0 lead over Springfield Lutheran.
Neither squad scored in the final half.
Recently on October 9 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Pleasant Plains in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.