Bloomington blanks Danville in shutout performance 4-0

Bloomington corralled Danville's offense and never let go to fuel a 4-0 victory on September 14 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
The Purple Raiders opened with a 2-0 advantage over the Vikings through the first half.
In recent action on September 4, Danville faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington took on Champaign Centennial on September 7 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.
