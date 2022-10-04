 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington Central Catholic deals goose eggs to Rantoul Township in fine defensive showing 5-0

Bloomington Central Catholic's defense throttled Rantoul Township, resulting in a 5-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer on October 4.

In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 29 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

