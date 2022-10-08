 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington flexes defensive muscle to keep Athens-Greenview Coop off the scoreboard 1-0

Bloomington's defense kept Athens-Greenview Coop under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

In recent action on September 29, Athens-Greenview Coop faced off against Williamsville and Bloomington took on Urbana on September 27 at Urbana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

