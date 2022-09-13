Bloomington refuses to yield in shutout of Danville 11-0

Bloomington played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 11-0 verdict over Danville in Illinois boys soccer action on September 13.
Last season, Bloomington and Danville squared off with September 14, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 3, Bloomington faced off against Champaign Centennial and Danville took on Peoria Notre Dame on September 8 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.