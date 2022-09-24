 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boxed in: Champaign Central's defense bottles Normal University's attack 5-0

Champaign Central's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Normal University 5-0 at Normal University High on September 24 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 20, Normal University faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Champaign Central took on Bloomington on September 20 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

