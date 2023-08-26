Carlinville carves slim margin over Springfield Lutheran 4-3

Carlinville didn't flinch, finally repelling Springfield Lutheran 4-3 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Carlinville took an early lead by forging a 3-2 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final half.

Last season, Carlinville and Springfield Lutheran faced off on Aug. 28, 2021 at Carlinville High School.

Hillsboro blitzes Springfield Lutheran in dominating victory 5-2

Hillsboro dismissed Springfield Lutheran by a 5-2 count in Illinois boys soccer on Aug. 26.

Hillsboro took an early lead by forging a 1-0 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.

The Hilltoppers cruised through the second half, extending the lead with a 4-2 advantage in the frame.

Mahomet-Seymour and Dunlap tie 1-1

Mahomet-Seymour and Dunlap proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 1-1 knot during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Peoria Christian allows no points against Urbana Uni 9-0

A suffocating defense helped Peoria Christian handle Urbana Uni 9-0 on Aug. 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.