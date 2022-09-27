 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Tri-City darts by Mt. Pulaski in easy victory 9-1

Buffalo Tri-City's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Mt. Pulaski 9-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

In recent action on September 20, Mt Pulaski faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Buffalo Tri-City took on Springfield on September 22 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For a full recap, click here.

