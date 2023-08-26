Carlinville didn't flinch, finally repelling Springfield Lutheran 4-3 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Carlinville took an early lead by forging a 3-2 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final half.

Last season, Carlinville and Springfield Lutheran faced off on Aug. 28, 2021 at Carlinville High School.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.