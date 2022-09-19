 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Champaign Academy flexes defensive muscle to keep Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist off the scoreboard 4-0

  • 0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Champaign Academy proved that in blanking Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist 4-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 19.

In recent action on September 13, Champaign Academy faced off against Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist and Champaign Academy took on Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist on September 13 at Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist Academy. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News