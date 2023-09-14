Champaign Centennial's defense throttled Bloomington, resulting in a 4-0 shutout on Sept. 14 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Champaign Centennial charged in front of Bloomington 3-0 to begin the final half.

The Chargers got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Bloomington faced off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Bloomington High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.