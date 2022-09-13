Champaign Central engulfs Champaign Centennial in point barrage 4-1

Champaign Central offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Champaign Centennial during this 4-1 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 13.
In recent action on September 8, Champaign Centennial faced off against Urbana and Champaign Central took on Peoria Richwoods on September 8 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.