Charleston drops zeroes on Taylorville 2-0

Charleston played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Taylorville for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 13.
Recently on September 8 , Charleston squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.