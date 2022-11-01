Chatham Glenwood claims gritty victory against Troy Triad 2-1

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chatham Glenwood wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over Troy Triad during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Chatham Glenwood charged in front of Troy Triad 1-0 to begin the final half.

Both teams scored evenly in the second half to make it 2-1.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.