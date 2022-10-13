 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chatham Glenwood dismantles Decatur Eisenhower 10-1

  • 0

Chatham Glenwood's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 10-1 win over Decatur Eisenhower on October 13 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

In recent action on October 5, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Arthur Christian and Chatham Glenwood took on Normal on October 8 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News