Chatham Glenwood dismantles Decatur Eisenhower 10-1

Chatham Glenwood's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 10-1 win over Decatur Eisenhower on October 13 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on October 5, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Arthur Christian and Chatham Glenwood took on Normal on October 8 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.