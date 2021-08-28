Chatham Glenwood records sound decision over Collinsville 3-2

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chatham Glenwood nabbed it to nudge past Collinsville 3-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on August 28.

Defense ruled the first half as the Titans and the Kahoks were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.