 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chatham Glenwood records sound decision over Collinsville 3-2

{{featured_button_text}}

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chatham Glenwood nabbed it to nudge past Collinsville 3-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on August 28.

Defense ruled the first half as the Titans and the Kahoks were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Flaten on Football — Week 1 high school football schedule rundown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News