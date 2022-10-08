Chicago Gage Park drops zeroes on Champaign Academy 9-0

Chicago Gage Park's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Champaign Academy 9-0 on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on October 3, Champaign Academy faced off against Alton Mississippi Valley Christian and Chicago Gage Park took on Champaign Academy on September 27 at Champaign Academy High School. For more, click here.
