Clean sheet: Danville First Baptist Christian doesn't allow Danville Schlarman a point 2-0

Danville First Baptist Christian's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Danville Schlarman on October 6 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 29, Danville Schlarman faced off against Hoopeston Area and Danville First Baptist Christian took on Rantoul Township on September 27 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.