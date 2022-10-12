 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: Rantoul Township handles Danville 4-1

Rantoul Township stormed to a first-half lead and cruised to a 4-1 win over Danville in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 12.

Recently on October 4, Rantoul Township squared off with Bloomington Central Catholic in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.

