Defensive dominance: Bismarck-Henning stymies Danville Schlarman 3-0

Bismarck-Henning's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Danville Schlarman 3-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 20.
In recent action on September 10, Danville Schlarman faced off against Tolono Unity and Bismarck-Henning took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on September 12 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For more, click here.
