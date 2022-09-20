 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Defensive dominance: Bismarck-Henning stymies Danville Schlarman 3-0

  • 0

Bismarck-Henning's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Danville Schlarman 3-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 20.

In recent action on September 10, Danville Schlarman faced off against Tolono Unity and Bismarck-Henning took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on September 12 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News