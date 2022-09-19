Defensive dominance: Buffalo Tri-City stymies Decatur St. Teresa 7-0

Buffalo Tri-City corralled Decatur St. Teresa's offense and never let go to fuel a 7-0 victory in Illinois boys soccer on September 19.
In recent action on September 10, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Buffalo Tri-City took on Beardstown on September 15 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For more, click here.
