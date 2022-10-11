Defensive dominance: Chatham Glenwood stymies Springfield 1-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Springfield on the scoreboard because Chatham Glenwood wouldn't allow it in a 1-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer action on October 11.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.