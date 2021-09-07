Defensive dominance: Springfield Lutheran stymies Byron 2-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield Lutheran on Tuesday as it blanked Byron 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 7.
Both offenses were stymied without goals on either side in the first half.
Recently on September 3 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Normal Calvary Christian in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
