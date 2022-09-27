Defensive dominance: Urbana stymies Bloomington 7-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Urbana as it shut out Bloomington 7-0 in Illinois boys soccer action on September 27.
The last time Urbana and Bloomington played in a 2-1 game on September 23, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 22, Urbana faced off against Normal West and Bloomington took on Champaign Central on September 20 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.