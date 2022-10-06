Dominant defense: Altamont stifles Pana 8-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Altamont as it shut out Pana 8-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 6.
Recently on September 29, Pana squared off with Staunton in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.