Fisher flexes stout defense to thwart Braidwood Reed-Custer 5-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Fisher stopped Braidwood Reed-Custer to the tune of a 5-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

The first half gave Fisher a 3-0 lead over Braidwood Reed-Custer.

The Bunnies' train of momentum chugged along the second-half tracks with a 2-0 goals differential.

