Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley deals goose eggs to St. Joseph-Ogden in verdict 2-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday as it blanked St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

In recent action on August 28, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Danville and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Normal Calvary Christian on August 28 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.

Both teams were shutout in the first half.

