Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley drops zeroes on Mt. Pulaski 12-0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Mt. Pulaski 12-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 20.
In recent action on September 13, Mt Pulaski faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Rantoul Township on September 14 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
