 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley smacks Tolono Unity in shutout victory 7-0

  • 0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's 7-0 blanking of Tolono Unity on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

In recent action on September 22, Tolono Unity faced off against Rantoul Township and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Mt Pulaski on September 20 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News